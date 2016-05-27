BANGKOK May 27 Thailand's largest mobile operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), aims to have more than 10 million 4G subscribers by the end of 2016, compared with 7 million at present, Chief Operating Officer Hui Weng Cheong said on Friday.

AIS will speed up its network expansion after winning a new mobile licence on Friday, the company executive told reporters.

By the end of this year, the company plans to expand its 4G coverage to 80 percent of population, against its previous target of 50 percent, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)