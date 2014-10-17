Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Oct 17 Thailand's largest mobile operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) plans to invest 4.6 billion baht ($142.19 million) in fixed line broadband network to tap strong demand for high speed Internet service in the country, chief executive Somchai Lertsuthiwong told reporters.
The firm maintained its 2014 revenue growth target of 1-2 pct, in line with the overall industry. In August, AIS had cut revenue growth target from 6-8 percent to reflect weaker consumption after months of domestic political unrest. ($1 = 32.3500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)