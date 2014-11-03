Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Nov 3 Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) , Thailand's largest mobile operator, said on Monday third quarter net profit rose 7.4 percent thanks to lower regulatory fees despite rising operation expenses for network expansion.
AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecomminications LTD , posted a July-September net profit of 8.96 billion baht ($274.93 million), higher than the 8.8 billion baht average forecast by eight analysts polled by Reuters.
The company said it maintained revenue growth forecast of 1-2 percent this year annd planned to officially launch fixed broadband business in early 2015.
AIS migrated 88 percent of subscribers to 3G networks in the third quarter, which helped to save more regulatory costs, it said. ($1 = 32.5900 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)