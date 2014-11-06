BANGKOK Nov 6 Thailan's largest mobile phone operator, Advanced Info Service PCL said on Thursday it expected fourth-quarter service revenue to rise 4 to 5 percent from the previous quarter, due to improving domestic consumption.

The growth in the October-December period should help the company to achieve its 2014 growth target of 1-2 percent after the company was hit by a slower-than-expected economic recovery, Nattiya Poapongsakorn, IR manager told investors during quarterly earning presentation.

AIS service revenue rose only 0.5 percent in the first nine months of 2014, hit by weak consumer consumption after months of political unrest and fierce competition, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Pisit Changplayngam; Editing by Kim Coghill)