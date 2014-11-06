Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Nov 6 Thailan's largest mobile phone operator, Advanced Info Service PCL said on Thursday it expected fourth-quarter service revenue to rise 4 to 5 percent from the previous quarter, due to improving domestic consumption.
The growth in the October-December period should help the company to achieve its 2014 growth target of 1-2 percent after the company was hit by a slower-than-expected economic recovery, Nattiya Poapongsakorn, IR manager told investors during quarterly earning presentation.
AIS service revenue rose only 0.5 percent in the first nine months of 2014, hit by weak consumer consumption after months of political unrest and fierce competition, according to the company's website.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Pisit Changplayngam; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)