JOHANNESBURG, March 23 The chief executive of ADvTECH Ltd stepped down on Monday after only seven months in the role, following a disagreement with the board of the private education firm, its interim CEO said.

Leslie Maasdorp was appointed CEO last August after six years with company, four of which as chairman. His predecessor, Frank Thompson, was recalled from retirement to become the firm's acting chief executive.

"There were differences of opinion and that led to the decision on the parting of ways," Thompson said in conference call. "There's was an agreement on the strategy but clearly, and I wasn't there, there were differences of opinion about the detail of implementation of his role as CEO."

Thompson said Maasdorp was not pushed but declined to give further details, saying the terms of Maasdorp departure were confidential.

"I leave ADvTECH with a heavy heart," Maasdorp said in a statement, without elaborating.

Maasdorp leaves South Africa's second-biggest private education firm in the middle of its expansion into the rest Africa and the budget-friendly private school market dominated by larger rival Curro Holdings.

Old Mutual , ADvTECH's fourth-largest shareholder, said it had not supported Maasdorp appointment because he lacked the skills to drive a company in an acquisitive and transformative growth phase.

Shares in ADvTECH were up 0.44 percent at 9.03 rand by 1222 GMT, recouping all the losses after falling earlier by more than 2 percent to a session low of 8.70 rand.

"ADvTECH is in an evolutionary phase, I don't think Maasdorp was the right candidate at this point in time," Brian Pyle, fund manager at the asset management arm of the Anglo-South African financial services group said.

"He is a good business leader but I think he may be more suited for companies in a stable growth phase."

ADvTECH, which also runs tertiary education institutions, reported a 7 percent rise in annual headline earnings per share to 41.3 cents, helped by strong showing at is schools unit.

The company, along with Curro Holdings, is betting on growing demand from parents unhappy with the public education system in Africa's second-largest economy.

South African spends more per capita on education than any other African country, but its public schools are frequently criticized for poor standards of teaching and infrastructure, leading to low exam pass rates.

ADvTECH spent nearly 2 billion rand ($165.15 million) in the fiscal year to the end of March buying schools and adding more classes to its existing institutions.

($1 = 12.1102 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)