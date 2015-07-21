(Adds comment from Advtech CEO, large shareholder)

JOHANNESBURG, July 21 South African private education group Advtech rejected a takeover offer from its bigger rival Curro Holdings, saying on Tuesday the proposal contained "unacceptable pre-conditions".

The owner of upscale schools and colleges said its board had decided unanimously against Curro's offer, citing the preconditions included the furnishing of confidential information to Curro. The board felt this would expose Advtech's strategy to a competitor in case the deal failed.

Advtech's acting chief executive Frank Thompson said in a statement the company's board thought the deal was unlikely to succeed and would have held back Advtech's growth strategy.

Advtech spent more than 2 billion rand ($162 million) buying and expanding schools last year.

One of Advtech's ten largest shareholders, who declined to be named, told Reuters he was pleased the deal fell through.

"We don't know the terms of offer but it would have probably involved share swaps and we don't want Curro shares because they are hopelessly overpriced," the shareholder said.

Curro, which declined to comment, trades at a price-earnings ratio of more than 200.

Advtech's shares fell more than 7 percent shortly after the announcement that it had rejected Curro's bid, but pared losses to close down 2.93 percent at 11.60 rand. The shares are up about 30 percent so far this year.

Curro's stock shed 0.83 percent to close on 11.70 rand.

Advtech and Curro - whose share price has risen about seven-fold since listing in 2011 - are betting on growing demand from parents unhappy with the public education system in Africa's second-largest economy.

($1 = 12.3352 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)