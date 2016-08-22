UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 South African private education group Advtech reported a 28 percent increase in revenue and a 48 percent surge in first-half profit on Monday, boosted by recent acquisitions.
* Headline earnings, the main profit gauge used in South Africa that strips out some one-off items, increased to 36.5 cents per share in the six months to the end of June from 24.6 cents per share a year earlier.
* The company, which runs 43 campuses, said the results were boosted by recent acquisitions that included the Maravest group of schools.
* The schools division, which contributes 50 percent of group revenue, increased revenue by 20 percent to 822 million rand ($60.52 million).
* Interim gross dividend of 13.5 cents compared with 12.5 in the previous year per ordinary share in respect of the half year ended June 30.
* Group revenue increased by 28 percent while trading operating profit grew by 33 percent indicating continued operating margin improvement.
* A decrease in financing costs following a rights issue in 2015 and a steady effective taxation rate increased trading profit after taxation by 54 percent to 161 million rand. ($1 = 13.5820 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Adrian Croft)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources