UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, March 22 South African private education group Advtech reported a 24 percent increase in full-year profit, buoyed by strong performance from its businesses and expects growth to continue, it said on Wednesday.
* Advtech said basic normalised earnings per share increased to 66.7 cents in the full-year to end December 2016 from 53.9 cents in 2015.
* The company, which runs 78 schools and 27 tertiary campuses, said group revenue increased by 24 percent to 3.4 billion rand ($267 million).
* "In our core markets we expect growth to continue despite the fact that competition has increased and difficult economic conditions remain," the company said in a statement.
* Revenue from the school division was up 15 percent, while revenue from the tertiary division grew by 28 percent to 1.3 billion rand.
* The group declared a final gross dividend of 19 cents from 17 cents.
* Advtech has been growing at a lightning-fast rate as parents frustrated with under-resourced, over-crowded state run schools splash out on private education.
* In the year, it increased its presence in the Western Cape with the Glenwood House School acquisition and Elkanah House and grew its tertiary education by buying a majority stake in University of Africa in Zambia.
* "The group remains focused on delivering on its strategy. We intend to generate 30 percent of revenue from the rest of Africa by 2020," said Chief Executive Roy Douglas. ($1 = 12.7200 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources