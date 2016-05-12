May 12 Adways Inc :

* Says it will set up a unit in India named ADWAYS INNOVATIONS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED. with the company's wholly owned subsidiary

* Says new unit to be mainly engaged in advertisement business and media business

* Says the company and the company's wholly owned subsidiary to hold a 99 percent stake and a 1 percent stake in ADWAYS INNOVATIONS INDIA PRIVATE respectively

