LONDON, JAN 20 British environmental consultancy AEA Technology warned on profit for the fourth time in the last year after it suffered order delays and contract losses at its Washington-based subsidiary.

Shares in AEA, which advises the U.S. Department of Energy, the British government and companies on climate change and energy issues, have fallen from a high of over 400 pence in the 1990s to trade at just 0.3 pence per share on Friday at the market close.

The company - which was spun out of Britain's Atomic Energy Authority in 1994 - has seen sales slump as its government clients cut spending.

A deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop is curbing government subsidies and funding for green technology globally .

AEA, which said its European and Boston-based businesses were performing broadly in line, added that its lender, Lloyds Banking Group, "remains supportive".

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by Myles Neligan)