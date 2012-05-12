MOSCOW May 12 Russian car sales rose 14 percent
year-on-year in April, the Association for European Businesses
(AEB) said on Saturday, slightly more than the 13 percent growth
rate seen in March.
Stronger sales also allowed the association to raise its
forecast for annual car and light commercial vehicle sales by
50,000 units to 2.85 million.
"The solid growth of the Russian automotive market continues
into the second quarter," David Thomas, head of the AEB's autos
committee, said in a statement.
"Although the pace of the year on year growth is stabilising
to less than 15 percent in recent months, we still feel that the
AEB full year forecast for passenger cars and light commercial
vehicles should be increased by 50,000 units to 2.85 million."
AEB said 880,540 units were sold in the first four months of
2012, up 18 percent year-on-year.
(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)