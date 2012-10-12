Swedish court upholds life sentence in Rwanda genocide case
STOCKHOLM A Swedish court of appeal on Wednesday upheld the life imprisonment verdict it gave to a man for genocide during the Rwanda conflict in 1994.
* Earnings to be hit by mining, transport strikes
* Earnings also impacted by charges, empowerment deal (Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 12 South African chemicals and explosives manufacturer AECI Ltd expects full-year earnings to fall by more than 20 percent due to the impact of strikes in the mining and transport sectors.
AECI, which services mining companies and factories in South Africa and internationally, said earnings would also take a hit from extra charges and shares issued in connection with a Black Economic Empowerment deal.
More precise earnings forecasts would be released in due course, it said.
Shares in the company were down 2.59 percent at 75.49 by 0702 GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent fall in the JSE All-Share index. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)
STOCKHOLM A Swedish court of appeal on Wednesday upheld the life imprisonment verdict it gave to a man for genocide during the Rwanda conflict in 1994.
BERLIN G20 foreign ministers will discuss ways to fight poverty in Africa, strengthen governmental institutions and better utilise the potential of many African countries, German ministry officials said on the eve of a two-day meeting in Bonn.
ABIDJAN Ivory Coast has released six journalists arrested for publishing stories that authorities said could incite another soldiers' revolt, the journalists' trade union said on Wednesday, following a series of army mutinies this year over pay.