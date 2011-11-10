Nov 10 Engineering and design company Aecom Technology Corp posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit but forecast 2012 earnings below Wall Street estimates, hurt by slowing growth in backlog as clients cut down on spending .

Aecom forecast fiscal 2012 earnings of $2.45-$2.65 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.69 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which competes with Fluor Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc and URS Corp, said backlog as of Sept. 30 grew 6 percent to $15.6 billion, compared with a growth of 55 percent last year.

U.S. engineering and construction companies have posted generally disappointing results for the latest reported quarter. Bigger rival Fluor also forecast 2012 below Street expectations.

July-September net income attributable to Aecom rose to $87.4 million, or 75 cents a share, from $67.8 million, or 58 cents per share, a year ago. Revenue rose to 16 percent to $2.12 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 73 cents per share, on revenue of $2.17 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company closed at $20.14 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. It has risen 23 percent since touching a year-low in October. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)