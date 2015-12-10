(Adds confirmation of settlement from federal prosecutors)
NEW YORK Dec 10 Tishman Construction Corp has
agreed to pay $20.2 million to resolve a U.S. investigation into
an alleged fraudulent overbilling scheme involving improper
overtime payments to union workers, prosecutors said on
Thursday.
The settlement with Tishman, a unit of Aecom and one
of the largest construction companies in New York City, will
resolve charges that it improperly billed clients on projects
including One World Trade Center and the Plaza Hotel.
Tishman agreed to resolve charges filed in federal court in
Brooklyn, New York, through a deferred prosecution agreement in
which it admitted to fraudulently overbilling clients,
prosecutors said.
"Through a systemic practice, Tishman Construction bilked
its clients by charging them for unworked time and at rates
higher than those bargained for by their clients," Brooklyn U.S.
Attorney Robert Capers said in a statement.
John Gallagher, a spokesman for Tishman, said the company
fully cooperated with the investigation.
The settlement, reported earlier Thursday by Reuters,
follows similar accords with construction companies in recent
years over alleged fraudulent billing practices on projects in
New York City.
Lend Lease Construction in 2012 agreed to pay $56 million in
fines and restitution as part of a deferred prosecution deal
over claims it engaged in a 10-year overbilling scheme.
More recently, Hunter Roberts Construction Group agreed to
pay $7 million to resolve an investigation into its own past
billing practices.
Prosecutors said from 1999 to 2009, Tishman billed clients
for hours that were not worked by labor foremen from union Local
79 Mason Tenders' District Council of Greater New York.
Tishman carried out the overbilling by fraudulently adding
one to two hours of unworked or unnecessary "guaranteed"
overtime pay per day to time sheets for labor foremen, which was
then billed to clients.
Prosecutors said Tishman also allowed labor foremen to be
absent from work for sick days, holidays and vacation, while
completing time sheets and billing clients as though they worked
those days.
Gallagher in his statement said that since 2009, when these
issues in the construction industry were reported in the press,
Tishman "recognized deficiencies in our policies on job sites,
and instituted enhanced protocols and safeguards."
He added that Tishman, which Aecom bought in 2010, did not
keep any of the funds at issue in the alleged wrongdoing, and
said that the money went to labor foremen.
The case is U.S. v. Tishman Construction Corp, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 15-617.
