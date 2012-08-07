BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Aug 7 Engineering and design company Aecom Technology Corp's third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates as demand for its management support services slowed.
Revenue at the management support services segment, which provides direct support services for the U.S. Army, fell 9 percent to $248.7 million. The segment accounted for 12 percent of total revenue of $2.10 billion.
The net income fell to $69.4 million, or 63 cents per share, from $73.8 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
The number of outstanding shares fell 7 percent in the third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $2.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's stock closed at $15.98 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.