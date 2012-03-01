March 1 Canadian construction company
Aecon Group Inc said on Thursday that its joint venture
with SNC-Lavalin Group, which bought out the Canadian
government's Candu commercial nuclear reactor business in
October, has won a major project to refurbish all four nuclear
reactors at Ontario's Darlington Generating Station.
The first phase of the project is to run from 2012 to 2016
and generate C$600 million ($609 million) in revenue for the
joint venture, of which more than C$100 million will go to
Aecon.
Revenue in the second phase, which will extend from 2016 to
2023, has not yet been determined.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
