* Said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with Tourist Ferry Boat SpA to terminate its participation in a joint venture Neptunia SpA

* It signed also agreement with Neptunia and banks serving unit's debt concerning debt restructure

* The company will sell to Tourist Ferry Boat SpA its stake held in Neptunia SpA and related shareholder loans, for a total consideration of approximately 17.7 million euros ($22.1 million)

* The company will receive Neptunia's property located in Catania, Italy, for the equivalent of the net debt subject to reimbursement equal to 12.1 million euros

* The real estate fund managed by Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR SpA will buy a number of properties in Sicily and Calabria, formerly owned by Neptunia, for 6.7 million euros

