UPDATE 1-CDB Aviation seeks growth as it confirms Boeing order
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
Dec 17 Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :
* Said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with Tourist Ferry Boat SpA to terminate its participation in a joint venture Neptunia SpA
* It signed also agreement with Neptunia and banks serving unit's debt concerning debt restructure
* The company will sell to Tourist Ferry Boat SpA its stake held in Neptunia SpA and related shareholder loans, for a total consideration of approximately 17.7 million euros ($22.1 million)
* The company will receive Neptunia's property located in Catania, Italy, for the equivalent of the net debt subject to reimbursement equal to 12.1 million euros
* The real estate fund managed by Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR SpA will buy a number of properties in Sicily and Calabria, formerly owned by Neptunia, for 6.7 million euros
($1 = 0.8012 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the government health program for the elderly, poor and disabled on Monday, filling a critical role as Republicans fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board voted unanimously on Monday to certify the government's fiscal turnaround plan, on the condition it be amended to eliminate Christmas bonuses, impose employee furloughs, and further reduce pension spending.