BRIEF-SRV buys parcel of land, continues development of Lapinmäentie project
* Says continues development of Lapinmäentie project in Munkkivuori, Helsinki
Oct 17 Aedifica SA :
* Says it obtains status of a public regulated real estate company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says continues development of Lapinmäentie project in Munkkivuori, Helsinki
DUBAI/LAGOS, March 13 Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat is considering a sale of its stake in Etisalat Nigeria after the local unit defaulted on a $1.2 billion loan payment but wants the unit's debt restructured before it starts the sale process, two sources told Reuters.
LONDON, March 13 Mark Zinkula, chief executive of insurer Legal & General's fund arm, Legal & General Investment Management, is to join the board of Britain's corporate governance watchdog.