BRIEF-Crown Capital qtrly basic net income $0.09 per common share
* Crown capital partners announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
Nov 3 Aedifica SA :
* Acquire portfolio of eight rest homes in Germany, subject to outstanding conditions
* Initial gross rental yield approximately 7 percent
* Tenant is Residenz-Gruppe Bremen
* 8 rest homes are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony and total 642 beds
* Total value of German portfolio to rise above 100 million euros Source text bit.ly/1zsamfc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Crown capital partners announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Hungarian unit says earned 15.7 billion forints ($55 million) net profit in 2016
* Central Bank Of Syria initially approves Banque Bemo Saudi Fransi's request to buy 45 percent stake in Syria Gulf Bank Source: (http://bit.ly/2mTXSdg) Further company coverage: