PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Anschutz Co is considering the sale of Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), the second-largest concert promoter in the United States behind Live Nation Entertainment Inc, according to a source familiar with the situation.
AEG could fetch several billion dollars in a sale, the source said.
AEG declined to comment.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Flex to further expand automotive offering and customer portfolio through strategic acquisition of AGM Automotive
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday: