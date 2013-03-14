Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
March 14 Billionaire Philip Anschutz said on Thursday he had been unlikely all along to sell his sports and entertainment conglomerate AEG, after scrapping the deal amid reports that bids came in lower than expected.
Anschutz, in a rare news conference, also said AEG Chief Executive Tim Leiweke decided to leave the company as part of that sale process. He added that Leiweke was always on the hunt for new deals and that AEG needed "to get back to our business."
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.