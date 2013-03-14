Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
March 14 Billionaire Phil Anschutz has decided to retain ownership in Anschutz Entertainment Group and will terminate the sale process for the sports and entertainment empire, the company said on Thursday.
As part of the decision, Dan Beckerman will become president and chief executive officer of AEG, replacing Tim Leiweke, who has been at the helm since 1996 And will be leaving the company.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.