ATHENS May 23 Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines posted on Tuesday a net loss of 35.8 million euros ($40.21 million) for the first quarter, up from 21.5 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The company, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, said results were hurt by the underutilization of its fleet in winter months.

Revenues rose 3 percent to 151.9 million euros with passenger traffic increasing by 5 percent. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)