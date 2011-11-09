* Q3 EPS $0.11 vs est $0.10

* Q3 rev $1.84 bln vs est $1.72 bln

Nov 9 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher prices of marine fuel.

Greece-based Aegean -- which supplies marine fuel and lubricants to ships in ports and at sea -- said it started physical supply and onshore storage operations in Panama in the third quarter.

In the quarter ended Sept.30, the company recorded a net loss of $3.3 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a profit of $4.6 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Aegean earned 11 cents a share.

Total revenue jumped more than 37 percent to $1.84 billion.

Sales of marine petroleum products increased 37 percent to $1.82 billion.

Analysts expected the company to earn 10 cents a share on revenue of $1.72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The gross spread per metric ton of marine fuel sold increased to $23.4 per metric ton from $18.7 per metric ton, last year. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)