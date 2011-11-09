* Q3 EPS $0.11 vs est $0.10
* Q3 rev $1.84 bln vs est $1.72 bln
Nov 9 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc
posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by
higher prices of marine fuel.
Greece-based Aegean -- which supplies marine fuel and
lubricants to ships in ports and at sea -- said it started
physical supply and onshore storage operations in Panama in the
third quarter.
In the quarter ended Sept.30, the company recorded a net
loss of $3.3 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a profit
of $4.6 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Aegean earned 11 cents a share.
Total revenue jumped more than 37 percent to $1.84 billion.
Sales of marine petroleum products increased 37 percent to
$1.82 billion.
Analysts expected the company to earn 10 cents a share on
revenue of $1.72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The gross spread per metric ton of marine fuel sold
increased to $23.4 per metric ton from $18.7 per metric ton,
last year.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)