BRUSSELS Oct 9 European Union antitrust
regulators cleared a second bid by Greece's Aegean Airlines
for Olympic Air on Wednesday, saying that Olympic
would go out of business without the 72 million-euro ($96.38
million) deal.
Aegean has said the proposed takeover is crucial for the
viability of both airlines, which are struggling with declining
domestic air demand in recession-hit Greece.
"It is clear that, due to the on-going Greek crisis and
given Olympic's own very difficult financial situation, Olympic
would be forced to leave the market soon in any event," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
"Therefore we approved the merger because it has no
additional negative effect on competition," he said.
Reuters had reported on Oct. 2 that the European Commission
would clear the deal.
Almunia blocked Aegean's first attempt to buy Olympic in
2011 from investment group Marfin, citing the combined
company's quasi-monopoly in the Greek air travel market.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)