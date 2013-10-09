* Deal marks second attempt by Aegean to buy Greek peer
* EU says Olympic would go out of business without Aegean
* Marfin shares touch near five-month high
By Foo Yun Chee and George Georgiopoulos
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, Oct 9 Aegean Airlines
has won European Union approval to buy loss-making rival Olympic
Air on the second attempt after antitrust regulators said the
former Greek flag carrier would go bust without a deal.
Founded in 1957 by the late shipping magnate Aristotle
Onassis, Olympic in its heyday dressed its cabin crew in Pierre
Cardin-designed uniforms and served food to first class
passengers on golden cutlery.
But the carrier, which services some 30 domestic
destinations and some Balkan cities, fell into decline during
decades of state control before being bought by investment group
Marfin in 2009.
More lately it has not been able to escape the effects of
the Greek recession, now in its sixth year.
Aegean, which flies to 18 countries from Greece, has said
the proposed 72 million euro ($96.4 million) deal is crucial for
both airlines.
"It is clear that, due to the ongoing Greek crisis and given
Olympic's own very difficult financial situation, Olympic would
be forced to leave the market soon in any event," said EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia on Wednesday.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, said the Greek
crisis had dampened air travel, with domestic demand down by 26
percent last year compared with 2009. Demand in the first half
of this year fell 6.3 percent.
The Commission, which blocked Aegean's first takeover bid in
2011 because of the combined company's near-monopoly of the
Greek market, said the current situation was different from that
almost three years ago.
"We approved the merger because it has no additional
negative effect on competition," Almunia said.
Reuters had reported on Oct. 2 that the Commission would
clear the deal because of Olympic's weak finances.
An official for Marfin - whose shares touched a near
five-month high - said the carrier expects to post a smaller
loss this year compared with 2012. Turnover is seen at about 170
million euros ($231.1 million) and passenger numbers at 1.9
million.
Aegean returned to the black in the first half of the year
with a 16.5 million euro profit as international demand offset
weak domestic travel. Law firm White & Case advised the company
on the Olympic takeover.
Marfin said the deal would be completed within two weeks
following the Commission's approval.
The regulator's approval marks the first time it has cleared
a deal it previously rejected. Ryanair made history in
February when it suffered a third block from the Commission for
its attempted takeover of Aer Lingus.
Marfin shares rose as high as 0.489 euros, their highest
since a peak of 0.4930 set in May.
($1 = 0.7355 euros)
