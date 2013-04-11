BRIEF-Doha Bank says EGM approved capital increase
* EGM approves capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2lyBs4J) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, April 11 EU antitrust regulators are set to open a lengthy investigation into a second attempt by Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic Air despite concessions offered to allay concerns, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Greek carrier Aegean submitted proposed concessions to the European Commission last month but did not provide details. Airlines typically offer to divest slots and provide access to frequent flyer programmes to rivals.
"The Commission is expected to open an in-depth investigation into the case," one of the people said.
This would mean the Commission extending its deadline for a decision on the deal from April 23 to the second half of the year. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* EGM approves capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2lyBs4J) Further company coverage:
By Sandhya Sampath March 7 Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued in lacklustre trade on Tuesday as investors prepped up for a likely interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has signalled that the central bank might raise interest rates at its next meeting on March 14-15, and may move faster after that than it has in years. "After Janet Yellen's speech last week, the market will be ready for a rate hike when the U.S.
* Majed Mohamed Al Sorour resigns as CEO effective March 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: