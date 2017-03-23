UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS, March 23 Aegean Airlines full-year 2016 net profit fell 53 percent, hurt by a weak second quarter and an increase in value-added tax, Greece's largest carrier said on Thursday.
Aegean reported net earnings of 32.2 million euros ($34.76 million) last year versus a net profit of 68.4 million in 2015. Sales grew 4 percent to 1.02 billion euros.
The airline, a member of Star Alliance, said passenger traffic grew 7.0 percent last year to 12.5 million passengers.
The carrier said it will propose a dividend per share of 0.4 euros, down from 0.7 euros in 2015. ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources