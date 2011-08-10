BRIEF-Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration, HR BPO platform
* Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and hr business process outsourcing (BPO) platform
* Q2 EPS $0.07 vs est. $0.06
* Q2 rev $1.77 bln vs est. $1.64 bln (Follows alerts)
Aug 10 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates as marine petroleum products sales rose by a third.
Greece-based Aegean -- which supplies marine fuel and lubricants to ships in ports and at sea -- said it began to operate onshore storage facilities in two ports on each end of the Panama Canal, in the quarter.
April-June net income fell to $3.2 million, or 7 cents per share, from $12 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.
Total revenue rose by a third to $1.77 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 6 cents a share on revenue of $1.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
The company's shares closed at $4.30 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
`
* Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and hr business process outsourcing (BPO) platform
NEW DELHI, Feb 10 Boeing's new Indian unit will help the company win more business from local customers and mean more employment in the South Asian country, the head of the U.S. defence firm's Indian business said on Friday.
* Calpine reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, reaffirms 2017 guidance