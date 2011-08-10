* Q2 EPS $0.07 vs est. $0.06

Aug 10 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates as marine petroleum products sales rose by a third.

Greece-based Aegean -- which supplies marine fuel and lubricants to ships in ports and at sea -- said it began to operate onshore storage facilities in two ports on each end of the Panama Canal, in the quarter.

April-June net income fell to $3.2 million, or 7 cents per share, from $12 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose by a third to $1.77 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 6 cents a share on revenue of $1.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

The company's shares closed at $4.30 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)