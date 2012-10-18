BRIEF-WooGene B&G lowers conversion price of first series bonds to 6,768 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of first series bonds to 6,768 won/share from 7,085 won/share
NEW YORK Oct 18 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Aegerion Pharma up 3.1 percent to $19.75 in premarket after FDA advisory committee recommends lomitapide approval
TEL AVIV, Feb 21 Israel's BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics is seeking early approval in Canada for its adult stem cell treatment for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neuro-degenerative disease, even before it completes late-stage clinical trials.
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance