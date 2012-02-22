BRIEF-Time Warner shareholders approve merger with AT&T
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor
(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
LONDON Feb 22 Aegis Group PLC : * Acquisition of roundarch * Acquires leading US digital agency, roundarch, for an initial consideration of US $125M * Total consideration for the acquisition by 2017 is expected to be around US $250 million * Maximum amount payable of US $360 million if roundarch significantly outperforms existing projections
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 A three-nation call for the European Union to tighten foreign investment rules is worth considering, the European Commission said on Wednesday, amid worries about European technologies ending up in foreign hands.