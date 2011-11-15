BRUSSELS Nov 15 British media buyer Aegis has seen advertisers cut back on spending since October, its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) chief told a Belgian newspaper in an article published on Tuesday.

"Since October we are seeing a decline in the spending of advertisers, which scares me a bit," Simon Francis told Belgian French-language newspaper Le Soir.

"They are now spending on a short-term basis rather than a long-term basis," he said.

He said while television was keeping its market share, print media was suffering, particularly the weaker titles.

For 2012 he said the advertising market in the EMEA region should grow between 3 percent and 4 percent, compared with 5.4 percent growth in 2011. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by David Holmes)