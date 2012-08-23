LONDON Aug 23 British marketing group Aegis
posted a 20 percent rise in first half profit, helped
by new business wins and strong performances from its media and
digital units.
Aegis, which counts Coca-Cola and Disney among its
clients, on Thursday said underlying pretax profit rose to 69.4
million pounds ($109.7 million) in the six months to the end of
June on revenues 17.2 percent higher at 596.8 million pounds.
The company attributed the growth to an increased revenue
contribution from its digital and North American businesses as
well as a key contract win with General Motors Co earlier
this year.
Aegis, which is being bought out by Japanese ad giant Dentsu
for 3.2 billion pounds, said the deal had been
overwhelmingly approved by its shareholders.
The acquisition is expected to complete in the fourth
quarter of 2012, subject to satisfaction of certain competition
clearances, it said.