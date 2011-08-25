* First half organic growth in line with forecasts

* Says confident as a more focussed media buyer

* Shares up 2.4 percent (Adds quotes, further details)

By Kate Holton

LONDON, Aug 25 Aegis said it was increasingly confident about its future as a smaller, more focused media buyer, as it posted strong first-half organic revenue growth and confirmed what now appears to be a conservative outlook.

Aegis, which agreed in July to sell its Synovate market research division to French firm Ipsos for 525 million pounds, said it had posted organic revenue growth of 7.3 percent, driven by a strong performance in North America and across faster growing regions.

Excluding Synovate, the group posted organic revenue growth of 7.8 percent and said it expected to do a similar rate in the third quarter, although for the full-year it simply reiterated its statement that it hoped to repeat its 2010 performance of 5.8 percent.

"The markets are characterised by a relative lack of visibility, it disappeared in 2008 and hasn't returned," Chief Executive Jerry Buhlmann told reporters.

"But that hasn't stopped the market recovering quite strongly. At this stage we're not seeing any client cutbacks for 2011."

Shares in the group were up 2.4 percent at 0822 GMT, valuing it at around 1.8 billion pounds.

Major ad groups have performed solidly in 2010 and 2011, as corporate firms which often agree ad budgets on an annual basis spend through the stock market turmoil to protect market share.

Both WPP and Publicis have warned however that 2012 could be tougher, when companies set their new budgets.

Aegis firm Carat released new forecasts on Thursday, trimming expectations for 2011 to 5 percent growth from an earlier prediction of 5.7 percent. It expects 6 percent growth in 2012.

Aegis has said it expects the sale of Synovate to be completed around the end of September. Analysts expect it to receive a net disposal after costs of 505 million pounds and the firm has said it will give 200 million pounds back to shareholders.

Analysts and investors have welcomed the disposal of the market research arm as they believe it will make the remaining company more focused on its sole area of buying and planning media space, give it the funds to make acquisitions and make it more attractive to any buyer.

Aegis is increasingly strong in digital ad spend and after lagging industry peers through 2009 and early 2010, it has recovered well.

"Medium term visibility continues to be relatively limited and macro-economic uncertainties remain," Buhlmann said.

"However, we remain positive about Aegis's future prospects as a more focused group, particularly given the momentum achieved by our businesses over the last 18 months."

Analysts welcomed the results, but noted that the main driver of the stock for now could be speculation over a possible deal.

Buhlmann said the group was focussed on driving its organic revenue growth, improving margins and acquiring businesses that fit with its expanding profile, and was not distracted by the potential for a deal.

Potential acquirers could include French group Publicis, Omnicom , Dentsu and WPP, although some may only want to buy bits of the group.

Aegis had long been linked with French group Havas as French financier Vincent Bollore holds large stakes in both firms. However the chances appear to have waned in recent months as Havas is performing well on its own and Bollore appears to have lost interest. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mike Nesbit)