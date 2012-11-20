(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM Nov 20 Dutch insurer Aegon on Tuesday named a new chief financial officer to take over when the current CFO's term expires next year.

Darryl Button, a 43-year-old Canadian who is head of Aegon's corporate financial centre, will replace Jan Nooitgedagt, Aegon said in a statement. Button was previously CFO of Aegon Americas.

Nooitgedagt, 59, became CFO in April 2009, and was appointed for a four-year term. He will retire next year in line with Aegon's retirement arrangements for executive board members, Aegon said.

A document on Aegon's website showed that Nooitgedagt was eligible for a second term until mid-2015, and that his retirement was scheduled after that.

The retirement age for executive board members is either 60 or 62 years, said the document, which was dated May 12, 2011.

Aegon is a top 10 insurer in the U.S. where it owns life insurer Transamerica, and the company makes more than half of its underlying pre-tax operating income in the United States.