NEW YORK May 2 Citigroup has priced a $355.4
million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) for Aegon USA
Investment Management, sources told Thomson Reuters
LPC. The deal was upsized from $302.5 million at launch.
The CLO, which is called Cedar Funding Ltd, now includes a
$227.5 million AAA tranche priced at a coupon of 130bp over
Libor and a DM of 135bp over Libor; a $39.65 million AA tranche
priced at a coupon of 250bp over Libor and a DM of 260bp over
Libor; a $24.5 million A tranche priced at a coupon of 300bp
over Libor and a DM of 440bp over Libor; a $15.75 million BBB
tranche, which was retained by the manager and priced at a
coupon of 400bp over Libor; a $13.3 million BB tranche, which
was retained and priced at a coupon of 600bp over Libor; and a
$34.7 million equity tranche.
A DM, or discount-to-margin, is the coupon after taking into
account the issue price of a CLO tranche.
At launch, the CLO included a $195 million AAA tranche; a
$34 million AA tranche; a $21 million A tranche; a $13.5 million
BBB tranche; a $11.4 million BB tranche; and a $27.6 million
equity tranche.
The CLO will partially refinance the Malibu Funding CLO, a
market value CLO issued in 2005.
Aegon USA Investment Management (AUIM) is the fixed income
management platform for Aegon Asset Management (AAM). As of Dec.
31, 2011, AAM's total assets under management were roughly
$290.6 billion.
The CLO's reinvestment period - the length of time it can
actively trade in and out of credits - ends on Oct. 15, 2015.
Its final maturity is on April 15, 2023.
CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices
of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields
- are still a substantial buyer base for corporate loans post
the credit crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make
up around 40-50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70-75
percent at the height of the market.
CLOs make money based on the difference between the
liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the
spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since the
resurgence of the CLO market in 2011, liabilities spreads on all
parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although
they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the
vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006.
In 2011, $13.24 billion in CLOs were printed in the U.S.,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. So far this year, $11.99
billion in CLOs have priced and of those, $6.07 billion priced
in the first quarter.
