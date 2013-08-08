AMSTERDAM Aug 8 Dutch insurer Aegon
missed forecasts for second-quarter net income on Thursday,
citing fair value losses of 270 million euros ($360 million)
mainly due to higher equity markets, increased equity market
volatility and rising interest rates.
Quarterly net profit fell 2 percent to 243 million euros
from 249 million euros a year ago. Four analysts in a Reuters
poll had expected net profit of 341 million euros, with
estimates ranging between 334 million and 348 million euros.
Aegon's quarterly underlying earnings before tax rose 5
percent to 478 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts for
466 million euros.