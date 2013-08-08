AMSTERDAM Aug 8 Dutch insurer Aegon missed forecasts for second-quarter net income on Thursday, citing fair value losses of 270 million euros ($360 million) mainly due to higher equity markets, increased equity market volatility and rising interest rates.

Quarterly net profit fell 2 percent to 243 million euros from 249 million euros a year ago. Four analysts in a Reuters poll had expected net profit of 341 million euros, with estimates ranging between 334 million and 348 million euros.

Aegon's quarterly underlying earnings before tax rose 5 percent to 478 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts for 466 million euros.