* Deal would value business at 250-300 mln stg -source
* Guardian Life platform for consolidation in the sector
By Simon Meads and Myles Neligan
LONDON, Aug 8 Buyout firm Cinven is in
exclusive talks to buy insurer Aegon's Guardian Life
unit, a deal that could mark the first step in a project to
consolidate life funds closed to new customers, a person
familiar with the matter said.
Cinven has been granted a few weeks by Aegon to agree a deal
for the life assurance business that could be worth 250 million
to 300 million pounds ($410 mln-$490 mln), the person said.
The acquisition could see Cinven compete against the likes
of Swiss Re , Phoenix Life and Chesnara
for other closed life portfolios in the future.
Many small life insurers have closed their doors to new
customers because they do not have enough capital to underpin
continued growth, focusing instead on profitably managing their
"back book" of existing policies.
This has opened up opportunities for consolidators who make
money by buying up blocks of closed life funds and squeezing out
cost savings. Insurance entrepreneur Clive Cowdery made billions
for investors when he sold Resolution, the closed life fund
consolidator he founded, to rival Pearl in 2007.
Rising regulatory costs, driven in part by new capital
requirements for European insurers which come into force in
2013, could encourage a flurry of deals in the sector over the
next two years, industry executives and analysts have said.
Rival private equity group Apollo Global Management
and reinsurer Swiss Re had also been interested in
Lancashire-based Guardian Life, people familiar with the process
previously said.
The Guardian Life business has more than half a million
legacy clients, paying premiums and providing regular cash flows
for a buyer. By consolidating the portfolio with others Cinven
could improve its returns by driving down costs and tax.
Aegon is selling the division to refocus on new markets, cut
costs and adjust prices to convince investors it can
aggressively target 7-10 percent in annual earnings growth after
repaying state aid.
Cinven has been actively chasing new deals over recent
months and remains in the hunt for a number of assets spinning
out of large corporate groups, including GlaxoSmithKline's
OTC drugs portfolio and Thomson Reuters' trade
and risk management software unit Kondor.
The firm started raising a new buyout fund earlier this
year, and was granted extra time by investors to spend more than
1.5 billion euros it has left in its current 6.5 billion euros
fund.
Cinven and Aegon both declined to comment.
