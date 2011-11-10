(Corrects headline and text to say that Aegon will update investors on the impact of the financial market turbulence in December, not that it may revise its long-term performance targets)

* Takes 288 mln euro charge in Q3

* Q3 net profit 60 mln euros vs 12.6 mln loss seen

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 Dutch insurer Aegon , which reported higher charges in the third quarter and a fall in net profit on Thursday, said it will update investors on the impact of the financial market turbulence in early December.

Jan Nooitgedagt, chief financial officer, declined to give further details when asked whether that meant that Aegon -- which is a top 10 insurer in the U.S. where it owns life insurer Transamerica - might have to revise its targets, which cover profit growth, return on equity, operational cashflow and fee-related income.

"A low interest rate environment is never good for an insurance company," Nooitgedagt told reporters on a conference call.

Lower interest rates reduce returns on bond investments on insurers and as a result Aegon took a total charge of 288 million euros in the third quarter, pushing its net profit down 91 percent from a year ago.

But the net profit of 60 million euros still beat the analysts' average forecast for a loss of 12.6 million euro in a Reuters poll of eight estimates which ranged from a loss of 258 million to a profit of 186 million.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb and Greg Mahlich)