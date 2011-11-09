AMSTERDAM Nov 9 Dutch insurer Aegon said on its website on Wednesday "challenging financial market conditions clearly impacted" its earnings in the third quarter.

Aegon, which is due to report third-quarter results on Thursday, said on its website it has withstood "market turmoil with capital strength" and a resilient franchise.

The web page did not give more details and when reloading the link, the page gave an error message.

Aegon's press office was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)