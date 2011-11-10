AMSTERDAM Nov 10 Dutch insurer Aegon on Thursday beat third-quarter profit estimates despite a rise in impairments and revaluations.

Aegon said in a statement it made a quarterly net profit of 60 million euros, 91 percent lower than the same period last year but beating analysts' average forecast for a loss of 12.6 million euro in a Reuters poll of eight estimates.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)