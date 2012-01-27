AMSTERDAM Jan 27 Dutch insurer Aegon said it completed a 2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) syndicated credit facility agreement with a group of international banks led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Global Markets.

The revolving standby facility has a term of five years with two one-year extension options. The facility also allows Aegon to issue letters of credit for an amount up to 1 billion euros, it said on Friday.

The new facility replaces Aegon's current $3 billion syndicated letter of credit and revolving credit facilities, which would have expired in September, it said. ($1 = 0.7601 euro) (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Dan Lalor)