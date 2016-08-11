(Repeats to send to additional subscribers)
Aug 11 Aegon NV :
* Announces acquisition of Cofunds from Legal & General
for GBP 140 million (164 million euros)
* Transaction is expected to close by end of 2016, subject
to customary regulatory approval, and integration of business is
expected to be completed by 2018
* Expects to generate GBP 60 million of annualized cost
synergies by moving Cofunds business onto state-of--art aegon
technology
* These cost savings are expected to lead to an estimated
solvency II capital benefit of GBP 150 million before end of
2017, which significantly limits net investment for acquisition
of Cofunds
* Acquisition of Cofunds will contribute to achieving
group's return on equity target
* Aegon's UK subsidiaries expect to resume dividend payments
to holding in 2017 in line with earlier guidance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)