AMSTERDAM May 15 Dutch insurer Aegon's
profit rose more than expected in the first quarter,
boosted by a 35 percent rise in deposits, largely from U.S.
pensions and annuities.
Underlying net earnings rose 7 percent to 498 million euros
($683 million), it said on Thursday, lifted by growth in
emerging markets and gains in equities markets.
The result topped forecasts and Aegon's shares rose more
than 4 percent in early trading in Amsterdam.
Gross deposits rose 35 percent to 13.5 billion euros ($18.5
billion), while the return on equity rose 8.4 percent. Sales
rose 20 percent to 2.09 billion euros.
Aegon said in a statement life sales fell 8 percent to 459
million euros, with growth in the U.S. undercut by weak U.K.
sales. It reported a 17 percent increase in accident, health and
general insurance sales to 279 million euros.
A dozen analysts polled for Reuters had on average forecast
underlying earnings of 487 million euros.
