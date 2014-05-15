(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM May 15 Dutch insurer Aegon's profit rose more than expected in the first quarter, boosted by a 35 percent rise in deposits, largely from U.S. pensions and annuities.

Underlying net earnings rose 7 percent to 498 million euros ($683 million), it said on Thursday, lifted by growth in emerging markets and gains in equities markets.

The result topped forecasts and Aegon's shares rose more than 4 percent in early trading in Amsterdam.

Gross deposits rose 35 percent to 13.5 billion euros ($18.5 billion), while the return on equity rose 8.4 percent. Sales rose 20 percent to 2.09 billion euros.

Aegon said in a statement life sales fell 8 percent to 459 million euros, with growth in the U.S. undercut by weak U.K. sales. It reported a 17 percent increase in accident, health and general insurance sales to 279 million euros.

A dozen analysts polled for Reuters had on average forecast underlying earnings of 487 million euros.

