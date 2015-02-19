AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Dutch insurer Aegon reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday for the fourth quarter on a mix of growth in its businesses, the stronger U.S. dollar and investment gains.

The company reported underlying pre-tax income of 562 million euros ($641 million), up 19 percent from 473 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen the figure at 528 million euros.

The company gave no forecast for 2015, with CEO Alex Wynaendts saying in a statement that its performance came amid "what continues to be a challenging environment with persistent low interest rates and market volatility".

Net income rose to 399 million euros from 157 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2013, as the company booked 304 million euros in gains on investments, up from 104 million euros.

Aegon's shares have fallen 2.4 percent over the past 12 months, compared to a 16 percent rise for the benchmark AEX index of Dutch blue chips.

Aegon does around half of its business in the United States, where it owns the Transamerica brand.

The company said underlying earnings in the Americas rose 14 percent to $467 million on growth in variable annuities and pensions. ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)