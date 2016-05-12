AMSTERDAM May 12 Aegon NV, the Dutch insurer, reported worse-than-expected first-quarter underlying pretax profit of 462 million euros ($527 million) on Thursday, mostly due to weakness at its large U.S. operations.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected an underlying pretax profit of 471 million euros. It had posted an underlying pretax profit of 432 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Net income fell to 143 million euros, from 289 million euros, on lower investment gains and lower asset valuations. ($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)