AMSTERDAM Nov 11 Dutch insurer Aegon on Thursday reported a net loss of 524 million euros in the third quarter, due mainly to a book loss on the sale of Canadian activities, slightly worse than market expectations.

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected an average third-quarter net loss of 509 million euros.

Aegon reported a charge of 950 million euros in the three months through September due to the Canadian book loss. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)