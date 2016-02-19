AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Aegon, the Dutch-based insurer, on Friday reported a lower-than-expected fourth quarter profit, citing lower earnings in the United States, where it does two-thirds of its business.

Aegon reported underlying pretax profit of 486 million euros ($540 million), down from 562 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen pretax profit at 530 million euros. ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Anand Basu)