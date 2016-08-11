BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
AMSTERDAM Aug 11 Dutch-based insurer Aegon NV on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings below estimates, citing heavier-than-expected claims at its large U.S. business.
Pre-tax underlying earnings came in at 435 million euros ($486 million), down from 505 million euros a year ago. Analysts polled by the company had put the figure at 481 million euros.
Aegon reported a net loss of 385 million euros, driven by the loss of 618 million euro it booked on the sale of its 9 billion pound annuity portfolio in Britain, in two transactions, to Rothesay Life and Legal & General earlier this year.
($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.