AMSTERDAM Feb 20 Aegon NV :
* Delivers strong underlying earnings, sales and value of
newbusiness
* Underlying earnings up 7 pct to EUR 491 million,
* Fair value items loss of EUR 260 million,
* Return on equity down to 6.9 pct, driven by the increase of
shareholders&rsq uo;
equity
* Gross deposits up 15 pct to EUR 10.6 billion
* New life sales of EUR 480 million; down 29 pct
* Proposed final dividend of EUR 0.11 per share – total
2013 dividend
increase of 5 pct compared to 2012
* Q4 net result 174 million euros (versus 162 million euros
average in Reuters
poll)
* Accident & health and general insurance sales decrease 6
pct to EUR 199
million
* Market consistent value of new business increases
significantly to EUR 26 8
million
* Solvency ratio of 212 pct, reflecting strong local capital
positions